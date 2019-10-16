India's fuel demand fell 0.1% in September

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.
India's fuel demand fell 0.1 percent in September compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 percent to 2.18 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 26.0 percent to 0.84 million tonnes.Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 3.8 percent in September.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:45 pm