App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's fuel demand expected to rebound to 3.8% in FY21

Fuel consumption in the current fiscal ending March 31 will grow by just 1.3 percent, its slowest pace in six years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's fuel demand is forecast to rebound to 3.8 percent in the next fiscal starting April from its slowest pace in six years, according to oil ministry estimates. Petroleum product demand in 2020-21 is expected to total 222.79 million tonnes, up from 216 million tonnes estimate for the current fiscal, the ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) said.

Fuel consumption in the current fiscal ending March 31 will grow by just 1.3 percent, its slowest pace in six years.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, is estimated to see a 2.8 percent growth in FY21 to 86.6 million tonnes as compared with just 0.9 percent expansion in the current financial year. The growth in diesel demand in 2019-20 is the slowest in five years.

Close

Petrol demand is expected to slow to 8.4 percent to 33.43 million tonnes, from 9 percent. Cooking gas LPG demand is estimated to grow by 5 percent to almost 28 million tonnes in FY21.

related news

The slowdown in fuel consumption in the current fiscal is reflective of economic growth dipping to an 11-year low of 5 percent in 2019-20.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.