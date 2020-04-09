India's fuel consumption falls 18% as coronavirus eviscerates energy demand

India's fuel consumption in March shrank by 18 percent, the biggest decline in more than a decade, as a nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.

India's petroleum product consumption fell 17.79 percent to 16.08 million tonnes in March as diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) demand fell, according to official data released on Thursday.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand contract by 24.23 percent to 5.65 million tonnes.

This is the biggest fall in diesel consumption the country has recorded as most trucks went off-road and railways stopped plying trains. Petrol sales dropped 16.37 percent to 2.15 million tonnes as the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 took most cars and two-wheelers off the road.