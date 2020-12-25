MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex reserves up by $2.56 billion to record $581.131 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 07:58 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.563 billion to touch a record high of $581.131 billion in the week to December 18, RBI data showed. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs rose by $1.382 billion to $537.727 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves increased by $1.008billion in the reporting week to $37.020 billion in the week ended December 18, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $12 million to $1.515 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $160 million to $4.870 billion.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India #Rorex Reserves
first published: Dec 25, 2020 07:59 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.