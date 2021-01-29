MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex reserves up by $1.091 billion to $585.334 billion

The gold reserves rose by $398 million to $36.459 billion in the week ended January 22, the data showed.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.091 billion to $585.334 billion in the week ended January 22, RBI data showed. In the previous week ended January 15, the reserves had declined by $1.839 billion to $584.242 billion.

It had touched a life-time high of $586.082 billion in the week ended January 8. In the reporting week ended January 22, the reserves rose on account of an increase in foreign current assets, a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA increased by $685 million to $542.192 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves rose by $398 million to $36.459 billion in the week ended January 22, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $1 million to $1.513 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $7 million to $5.171 billion in the week, the data showed.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.