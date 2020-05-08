India's forex reserves up $1.62 million at $481.08 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.622 million to $481.078 billion in the week to May 1, due to rise in the foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $113 million to $479.455 billion.

The forex reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

During FY20, the country's foreign exchange reserves had risen by almost $62 billion.

In the reporting week ended May 1, 2020, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.752 billion to $443.316 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined by $623 million to $32.277 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $5 million to $1.426 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $489 million to $4.059 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.