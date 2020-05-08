App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves up $1.62 million at $481.08 billion

The gold reserves declined by $623 million to $32.277 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.622 million to $481.078 billion in the week to May 1, due to rise in the foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $113 million to $479.455 billion.

The forex reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

Close

During FY20, the country's foreign exchange reserves had risen by almost $62 billion.

related news

In the reporting week ended May 1, 2020, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.752 billion to $443.316 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves declined by $623 million to $32.277 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $5 million to $1.426 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $489 million to $4.059 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Working women, and especially single moms, are hit hard by coronavirus downturn

Working women, and especially single moms, are hit hard by coronavirus downturn

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 35,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climb to 11,967; death toll 462: BMC

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.