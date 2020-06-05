App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion

During the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.50 billion to $455.21 billion, data from the RBI showed.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged $3.43 billion to a fresh all-time high of $493.48 billion for the week ended May 29 on a handsome accretion of the core currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. The reserves, which are counted as a key strength as the country faces the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had risen by $3 billion to an all-time high of $490.044 billion in the previous week.

During the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.50 billion to $455.21 billion, data from the RBI showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

Total value of the gold reserves continued to decline and were at 32.682 billion, lower by $97 million as compared with the previous week, the central bank said.

related news

In the reporting week, the special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were unchanged at $1.43 billion, while India's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $31 million to $4.16 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

Coronavirus Essential podcast | India's daily cases see record jump of 9,800; Serum Institute targets vaccine by 2020

Coronavirus impact: Both ad volumes and spends will increase in festive period, say experts

Coronavirus impact: Both ad volumes and spends will increase in festive period, say experts

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC to Bombay HC

Can add option for non-COVID-19 medical aid in helpline: BMC to Bombay HC

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.