India's forex reserves scale record high of $454.49 billion

In the current reporting week, the rise was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.163 billion to $422.422 billion, according to the data.
India's forex reserves continued on the northward trajectory, rising to a new record of $454.492 billion on the back of a $1.07 billion accretion for the week ended December 13, the RBI said on December 20. The forex kitty had risen by $2.342 billion in the previous reporting week to $453.422 billion.
In the current reporting week, the rise was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.163 billion to $422.422 billion, according to the data.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in forex reserves.
During the reporting week, gold reserves decreased by $110 million to $26.968 billion, the RBI data said.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by $2 million to $1.444 billion during the week.The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also increased by $14 million to $3.658 billion, the data showed.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.