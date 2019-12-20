App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves scale record high of $454.49 billion

In the current reporting week, the rise was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.163 billion to $422.422 billion, according to the data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's forex reserves continued on the northward trajectory, rising to a new record of $454.492 billion on the back of a $1.07 billion accretion for the week ended December 13, the RBI said on December 20. The forex kitty had risen by $2.342 billion in the previous reporting week to $453.422 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in forex reserves.

During the reporting week, gold reserves decreased by $110 million to $26.968 billion, the RBI data said.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund were up by $2 million to $1.444 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also increased by $14 million to $3.658 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

