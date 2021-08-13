MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex reserves rise by $889 million to lifetime high of $621.464 billion

In the previous week ended July 30, 2021, the reserves had surged by $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST

The country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $889 million to a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week ended August 6, 2021, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended July 30, 2021, the reserves had surged by $9.427 billion to reach $620.576 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in the forex kitty was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FCAs rose by $1.508 billion to $577.732 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

Gold reserves were down by $588 million to $37.057 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $1 million to $1.551 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also fell by $31 million to $5.125 billion, as per the data.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Aug 13, 2021 06:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.