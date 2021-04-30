MARKET NEWS

India's forex reserves rise $1.701 billion to $584.107 billion

In the reporting week ended April 23, 2021, the rise in reserves was on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.701 billion to $584.107 billion in the week ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed

In the previous week ended April 16, 2021, the reserves had risen by $1.193 billion to $582.406 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

FCA rose by $1.062 billion to $541.647 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $615 million to $35.969 billion in the reporting week, according to the RBI data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $7 million to $1.505 billion in the reporting week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $18 million to $4.987 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
#Business #Economy #forex reserves #gold reserves #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Apr 30, 2021 07:27 pm

