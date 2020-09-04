172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|indias-forex-reserves-jump-3-883-billion-to-record-541-431-billion-5800231.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves jump $3.883 billion to record $541.431 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $3.883 billion to touch a lifetime high of $541.431 billion in the week ended August 28, RBI data showed on September 4. In the previous week ended August 21, the reserves had risen by $2.296 billion to $537.548 billion.

In the reporting week, the forex kitty rose mainly on the back of a jump in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs increased by $3.925 billion to $498.094 billion, the central bank data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves were down by $64 million in the reporting week to $37.2 billion, as per the RBI data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $1.481 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $22 million to $4.657 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #Reserve Bank of India

