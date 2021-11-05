MARKET NEWS

India's forex reserves increase $1.9 billion to $642 billion

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, increased by 1.363 billion to $578.462 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data.

PTI
November 05, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Representative image

India's forex reserves have increased by $1.919 billion to $642.019 billion for the week ended October 29 on a healthy increase in the currency assets and value of gold, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall reserves had declined by $908 million to $640.1 billion at the end of the previous reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, increased by 1.363 billion to $578.462 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $572 million to $39.012 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $17 million to $19.304 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $1 million to $5.242 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #Gold #IMF #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Nov 5, 2021 05:58 pm

