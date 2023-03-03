 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's forex reserves fall $325 million to $560.94 billion

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped USD 325 million to USD 560.942 billion as of February 24, making it the fourth consecutive week of decline in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined USD 5.68 billion to USD 561.267 billion.

In October 2021, the forex kitty reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased USD 166 million to USD 495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.