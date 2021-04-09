English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex reserves drop by $2.415 billion to $576.869 billion

The forex kitty had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

PTI
April 09, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.415 billion to stand at $576.869 billion in the week ended April 2, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended March 26, the reserves had decreased by $2.986 billion to $579.285 billion.

The forex kitty had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

In the reporting week ended April 2, 2021, the decline in the reserves was mainly on account of a fall in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA declined by $1.515 billion to $536.438 billion, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Close

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves dropped by $884 million to $34.023 billion in the reporting week, as per the central bank data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $4 million to $1.486 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $12 million to $4.923 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #forex reserves
first published: Apr 9, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.