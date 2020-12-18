MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex reserves down by $778 million to $578.568 billion

In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 07:05 PM IST

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $778 million to $578.568 billion in the week to December 11, RBI data showed on December 18. In the previous week, the reserves had touched a lifetime high of $579.346 billion after increasing by $4.525 billion.

In the reporting week, the reserves declined due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs dropped by $1.042 billion to $536.344 billion, as per the weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves. The gold reserves increased by $284 million in the reporting week to $36.012 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $3 million to $1.503 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $16 million to $4.709 billion.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 18, 2020 07:05 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.