English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India's forex reserves decline by $1.425 billion on a dip in currency assets

    The overall reserves had increased by $2.762 billion to $632.952 billion in the previous reporting week.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India’s forex reserves declined by $1.425 billion to $631.527 billion for the week ended in February 25 due to a dip in currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

    The overall reserves had increased by $2.762 billion to $632.952 billion in the previous reporting week.

    During the reporting week, the foreign currency assets (FCA) declined by $2.228 billion to $564.832 billion.

    Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

    The value of the gold reserves continued its northward journey and increased by $958 million to $42.467 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

    Close

    The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $122 million to $19.04 billion, the RBI said.

    The country’s reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $34 million to $5.187 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #India forex reserves
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.