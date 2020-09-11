172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|indias-forex-reserves-climb-582-million-to-record-542-013-billion-5828521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:04 PM IST

India's forex reserves climb $582 million to record $542.013 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $582 million to reach a lifetime high of $542.013 billion in the week ended September 4, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended August 28, the reserves had surged by $3.883 billion to $541.431 billion.

In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $269 million to $498.362 billion, the data showed.

The gold reserves rose by $321 million in the reporting week to $37.521 billion, as per the central bank data. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) marginally increased by $2 million to $1.482 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $9 million to $4.647 billion during the reporting week.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:04 pm

