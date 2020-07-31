App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex kitty swells nearly $5 billion to fresh high of $522.63 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

PTI

India's foreign exchange reserves climbed by $4.99 billion to touch a new lifetime high of $522.63 billion in the week to July 24, helped by currency accretion and increase in the value of gold reserves, RBI data showed on Friday. The overall reserves had swelled by $1.275 billion to $517.637 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves, seen as a major asset as the country undergoes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had first crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5.

For the reporting week ended July 24, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.60 billion to $480.48 billion, the Reserve Bank data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Close

Value of the gold reserves shot up by $1.357 billion to $36.10 billion, as per the central bank data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $9 million to $1.464 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $25 million to $4.585 billion during the reporting week.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserve #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.