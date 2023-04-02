 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's foreign trade set to cross US$ 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal: Report

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

India’s foreign trade is expected to cross the USD 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal despite global economic uncertainties, economic think tank GTRI said in a report.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the USD 1.6 trillion would be about 48 per cent of India’s nominal GDP of USD 3.4 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 2023. The higher trade-to-GDP ratio also speaks of high trade openness which the country practices, GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.

According to their analysis of the data by the think tank, the growth rate in the exports of services would be higher than that of goods. Higher growth rate in services exports compared to the outbound shipments of goods has improved overall performance of India’s exports, he said.

India’s overall exports of goods and services during April-March 2023 are estimated to reach USD 755 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.6 per cent over the same period last year (April-March 2022).