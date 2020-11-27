India's fiscal deficit for April-October reaches 126% of yearly target, stands at Rs 9.53 lakh crore

India's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.53 lakh crore during April-October, which is 119.7 percent of Rs 7.96 lakh crore of the budget target.

The revenue gap for the same period stood at Rs 7.72 lakh crore vs Rs 5.46 lakh crore on a yearly basis.

According to the details, on a year-on-year basis, the fiscal receipts stood at Rs 7.08 lakh crore in comparison to Rs 9.34 lakh crore for April to October tenure. Capital expenditure (CapEx) stood at Rs 1.97 lakh crore against Rs 2.01 lakh crore during the same period.

The non-tax revenue from April to October 2020 stood at Rs 1.16 lakh crore in comparison to Rs 2.24 lakh crore. While the tax revenue stood at Rs 8.75 lakh crore against Rs 10.52 lakh crore on Y-o-Y basis.

Only in October 2020, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 39,000 crore against Rs 68,000 crore in October 2019. While on a Y-o-Y basis, the revenue deficit declined from Rs 61,400 crore to Rs 9,400 crore.

Spending during the October month stood at Rs 1.82 lakh crore against Rs 1.66 lakh crore in 2019. The tax revenue stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore in October 2020 ion comparison to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2019, while the receipts rose to Rs 1.43 lakh crore from Rs 97,400 crore in 2019.