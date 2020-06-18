India's first digital trading platform for natural gas: All you need to know about Indian Gas Exchange

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on June 15 inaugurated the country's first digital gas trading platform, launched by the country's power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), which is now live and trading, is a fully automated national-level gas trading platform with a web-based interface. Market participants will now be able to trade in standardised gas contracts on this platform.

IGX will also enable efficient, competitive price discover in spot contracts at designated physical hubs. It will help bring down the price of natural gas, thus helping in the switch from cheaper coal for energy needs. The idea is to tap into rising demand for cleaner fossil fuel. The Centre seeks to increase the share of natural gas in the country's energy basket to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6.5 percent.

Buyers and sellers on the platform can trade in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs.

Trading on the platform will take place between 10 am and 12 noon, from Monday to Friday, during which time members can buy and sell orders for their registered clients through web-based Trader Workstation (TWS) allocated to them. They can also modify and cancel orders during the market hours, while the price will be discovered after closure of the market.

The platform will have five products available at each of the delivery hubs -- Dahej and Hazira in Gujarat and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

All types of members will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh, minimum 50 percent cash and the rest in non-cash format, in order to start trading on IGX.

So far, IGX has 12 members and over 300 clients-- this includes buyers, sellers and users.