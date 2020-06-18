App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's first digital trading platform for natural gas: All you need to know about Indian Gas Exchange

Buyers and sellers on the platform can trade in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on June 15 inaugurated the country's first digital gas trading platform, launched by the country's power trading platform Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

About IGS - the digital gas trading platform

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), which is now live and trading, is a fully automated national-level gas trading platform with a web-based interface. Market participants will now be able to trade in standardised gas contracts on this platform.

IGX will also enable efficient, competitive price discover in spot contracts at designated physical hubs. It will help bring down the price of natural gas, thus helping in the switch from cheaper coal for energy needs. The idea is to tap into rising demand for cleaner fossil fuel. The Centre seeks to increase the share of natural gas in the country's energy basket to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6.5 percent.

Close

Buyers and sellers on the platform can trade in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs.

related news

Market hours, delivery hubs, deposit requirement

Trading on the platform will take place between 10 am and 12 noon, from Monday to Friday, during which time members can buy and sell orders for their registered clients through web-based Trader Workstation (TWS) allocated to them. They can also modify and cancel orders during the market hours, while the price will be discovered after closure of the market.

The platform will have five products available at each of the delivery hubs -- Dahej and Hazira in Gujarat and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

All types of members will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 25 lakh, minimum 50 percent cash and the rest in non-cash format, in order to start trading on IGX.

So far, IGX has 12 members and over 300 clients-- this includes buyers, sellers and users.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India #Indian Gas Exchange

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.