App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's February palm oil imports ease as soyoil purchase jumps: Trade body

Soyoil imports surged 65 percent to 220,376 tonnes in February, while sunflower oil imports eased 3.7 percent to 200,358 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's palm oil imports in February dropped 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 751,703 tonnes as soyoil imports jumped, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Soyoil imports surged 65 percent to 220,376 tonnes in February, while sunflower oil imports eased 3.7 percent to 200,358 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. Its total vegetable oil imports rose 7.4 percent to 1.24 million tonnes in February, it added.

The country's refined palm oil imports in February jumped 19.1 percent to 241,101 tonnes as a reduction in import tax made it more attractive than crude palm oil, the SEA said.

India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, with its soyoil mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil, and purchases sunflower oil from Ukraine.

In the first four months of the 2018/19 marketing year ending October, India has imported 4.61 million tonnes of palm oil, down 1 percent from a year ago, it said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #palm oil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Condemns New Zealand Mosque Attack as 'Vicious Act of Hate'

Jagan Reddy's Uncle Vivekananda Murdered at Home, Autopsy Finds 7 Inju ...

AirAsia to Launch Mumbai-Kolkata Daily Flight From April 15

A Challenge to Modi and Appeal to Save Constitution: Bhim Army Picks U ...

Vadakkan Not a Big Leader: Rahul Gandhi Makes Light of Family Loyalist ...

SP Announces First Candidate for Madhya Pradesh

Karan Johar Reveals New Character Posters from 'Kalank' Featuring Alia ...

'Bangladesh Cricketers to Only Travel With Security Assurances': BCB P ...

Solskjaer Goes Back to Camp Nou as Man Utd Draw Barcelona in Champions ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...

Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Lucifer: Usha Uthup to sing for Mohanlal and Manju Warrier’s next
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.