App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's February gold imports drop 41% as prices hit record high: Govt source

The world's second-biggest consumer of gold imported 46 tonnes in February, compared with 77.64 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's gold imports plunged 41 percent in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of gold imported 46 tonnes in February, compared with 77.64 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, February imports totalled $2.36 billion, down from $2.58 billion a year earlier, he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Gold #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.