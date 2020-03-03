India's February gold imports drop 41% as prices hit record high: Government source

The world's second-biggest consumer of gold imported 46 tonnes in February, compared with 77.64 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.
India's gold imports plunged 41% in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.
The world's second-biggest consumer of gold imported 46 tonnes in February, compared with 77.64 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.In value terms, February imports totalled $2.36 billion, down from $2.58 billion a year earlier, he said.
First Published on Mar 3, 2020 03:32 pm