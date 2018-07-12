App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s factory output growth slows to 3.2% in May vs 4.9% in April

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, came in at 2.8 percent in May a steep fall as compared to 5.2 percent in April

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India’s industrial production grew 3.2 percent in May as compared with 4.9 percent jump in April as manufacturing sector output was sluggish, data released by statistics office showed.

Factory output grew at 2.9 percent in May 2017.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, came in at 2.8 percent in May a steep fall as compared to 5.2 percent in April.

Consumer durables output remain unchanged month-on-month at 4.3 percent, while consumer non-durables output fell to (-) 2.6 percent in May as compared with 7 percent a month ago.

Electricity production grew 4.2 percent in May from 2.1 percent in April, while mining activity’s growth further accelerated at 5.7 percent May from 5.1 in April.
