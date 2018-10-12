App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's factory output grows 4.3% in August

Factory output, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's industrial production grew 4.3 percent in August, as against 6.6 percent in July, data released by the Central Statistics Office showed.

Factory output, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew at 4.6 percent in August, compared to 7.0 percent in July.

Consumer durables output grew at 5.2 percent in August, compared to 14.4 percent in July, while consumer non-durables output grew at 6.3 percent in August, compared with 5.6 percent a month ago.

Electricity production grew at 7.6 percent in August, as against 6.7 percent a month ago, while mining activity declined 0.4 percent in August, as against a growth of 3.7 percent in July.
