you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's factory output at 2.4% in December

Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
India's factory output growth grew 2.4 percent in December after hitting a 17-month low of 0.5 percent in November, data released by the statistics office on February 12 showed.

Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Factory output had grown by 7.3 percent in December 2017.

Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 2.7 percent in December from a deceleration of (-) 0.4 percent in November.

Electricity production growth stood at 4.4 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November. Mining activity, which accounts for over 14 percent of the entire index, stood at -1 percent as compared with 2.7 percent in November.

Consumer durables output grew 2.9 percent in December after falling (-) 0.9 percent a month ago while consumer non-durables came in at 5.3 percent from (-) 0.6 percent in November.

Primary goods production declined by 1.2 percent and intermediate goods by 1.5 percent.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #factory output #IIP

