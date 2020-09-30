172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|indias-external-debt-at-554-5-billion-at-june-end-rbi-5907271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's external debt at $554.5 billion at June-end: RBI

As per the data, commercial borrowings remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 38.1 percent, followed by non-resident deposits (23.9 percent) and short-term trade credit (18.2 percent).

PTI

India's external debt stood at $554.5 billion at end-June, recording a decrease of $3.9 billion over its level at the end of March 2020, the RBI said on September 30. Further, the external debt to GDP ratio increased to 21.8 percent at June-end 2020 from 20.6 percent as on March 31.

Valuation loss due to the depreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis major currencies such as euro, yen and SDR was at $0.7 billion. "Excluding the valuation effect, the decrease in external debt would have been $4.5 billion instead of $3.9 billion at end-June 2020 over end-March 2020," the central bank said.

As per the data, commercial borrowings remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 38.1 percent, followed by non-resident deposits (23.9 percent) and short-term trade credit (18.2 percent). As on June 30, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at $449.5 billion, recording a decrease of $2 billion over its level at March-end, the central bank said.

Close

The share of short-term debt in total external debt declined to 18.9 percent as on June 30 from 19.1 percent at end-March. The Reserve Bank said the US dollar denominated debt remained the largest component of India's external debt, with a share of 53.9 percent at end-June followed by the Indian rupee (31.6 percent), yen (5.7 percent), SDR (4.5 percent) and the euro (3.5 percent).

related news

The instrument-wise classification shows that the loans were the largest component of external debt, with a share of 35.4 percent, followed by currency and deposits, trade credit and advances and debt securities. Further, the borrower-wise classification shows that the outstanding debt of both government and non-government sectors decreased at end-June 2020.

RBI also said debt service (principal repayments plus interest payments) increased to 8.1 percent of current receipts at end-June 2020 as compared with 6.5 percent at end-March 2020, reflecting lower current receipts.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.