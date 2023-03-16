 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s external account is a no-worry in FY24 despite global headwinds: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Meghna Mittal
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

"Even if the global economy slows much more, India's external balances in FY24 will improve because of crude oil prices and is not expected to be a source of concern as the accretion to forex reserves has been to the tune of $50 bn in the last 3 months."

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser of India (File photo)

Though global uncertainties have risen with the two US banks’ downfall, the positives may outweigh for India in FY24 with low crude oil prices, non-worrisome external account and likely robust farm productivity due to normal temperatures in March, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said.

“The above normal temperatures in March have not materialised. Wheat crop may be good despite El Nino if the current range of temperatures continue for a week. Crop will contribute to farm income rise if unaffected by weather patterns,” Nageswaran said at a Crisil’s India outlook seminar on ‘Rider in the storm.’

The downfall of two US banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have raised uncertainties globally on the Fed’s future course and its impact on emerging economies.

He said that the IMF prediction on global growth in January stands outdated with these outcomes. The IMF had predicted that global growth will fall to 2.9 percent in 2023 but rise to 3.1 percent in 2024.