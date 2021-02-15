India's exports up 6.16% in January, trade deficit narrows to $14.54 billion

Source: Reuters

The country’s exports grew by 6.16 percent to $27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.

Imports too grew by 2 percent to about $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.54 billion during the month under review, the data showed.

Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 13.58 percent to $228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 percent to $300.26 billion.