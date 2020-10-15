172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|indias-exports-rise-6-to-27-58-billion-in-september-5969031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's exports rise 6% to $27.58 billion in September

The country's imports declined 19.6 percent to $30.31 billion in September.

PTI

India's exports increased 5.99 percent year-on-year to $27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on October 15. Exports stood at $26.02 billion in September 2019.

The country's imports declined 19.6 percent to $30.31 billion in September. It was $37.69 billion in the same month last year.

The trade deficit in September was $2.72 billion, compared to $11.67 billion in the year-ago month.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Exports #imports #India #trade deficit

