India's exports rise 6% to $27.58 billion in September

India's exports increased 5.99 percent year-on-year to $27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on October 15. Exports stood at $26.02 billion in September 2019.

The country's imports declined 19.6 percent to $30.31 billion in September. It was $37.69 billion in the same month last year.

The trade deficit in September was $2.72 billion, compared to $11.67 billion in the year-ago month.