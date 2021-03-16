English
India's exports during March 1-14 up 17% at $14 billion

Imports during the period increased 27.77 per cent to USD 22.24 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 8.02 billion, the data showed.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Reuters

Showing healthy signs of revival, India's exports grew 17.27 per cent to USD 14.22 billion during March 1-14 as compared to the year-ago period, according to the commerce ministry''s preliminary data.

The key sectors which recorded a healthy growth in exports include engineering, rice, gems and jewellery.

However, exports of leather, oilseeds and ready-made garments of all textiles contracted during the period.

Imports of golds, electronic goods and pearls, precious and semi-precious stones registered growth during the period.

Growing for the third consecutive month, the country''s exports rose marginally by 0.67 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.93 billion in February even as trade deficit widened to USD 12.62 billion.
first published: Mar 16, 2021 02:50 pm

