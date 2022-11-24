 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s exports could slow amid global recession, uncertainties: Trade Minister

Nov 24, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST

The widening of the trade deficit is due to rise in oil imports, amid high crude oil prices, Piyush Goyal said

India’s outbound shipments could slow amid the global recession and uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 24.

In October, the country’s exports declined sharply 17 percent, the first shrinkage in nearly two years. The trade deficit widened sharply. India’s current account deficit will beach the red line of 3 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, primarily because of the trade gap.

India’s trade deficit has ballooned in recent months amid elevated commodity prices and a recovering domestic economy which has boosted imports. Meanwhile, a slowing global economy has pressured outbound shipments.

The widening of the trade deficit is due to the rise in oil imports amid high crude oil prices, said Goyal, who was speaking at Times Now Summit.

