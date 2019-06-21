App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's exported $6.3 bn worth of goods in 2018 under export incentive of US

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

India exported goods worth $6.3 billion to the US in 2018 under their export incentive programme, Parliament was informed June 21.

"The total duty concessions accruing on account of the GSP were $240 million in 2018 which was about 3.8 per cent of the value of India's exports to the US availing GSP benefits in 2018," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

These concessions will no longer be available, he said.

He added that the impact of the withdrawal of the incentives will vary across products.

In a separate reply, he said some developed countries including the European Union (EU) provide unilateral tariff preferences on exports from developing countries/least developing country under their GSP Scheme.

India is a beneficiary of the GSP provided by Armenia, Australia, the European Union, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey.

"USA has terminated preferential tariff benefits being granted to India under its GSP," he said.

In another reply, he said that the US did not accede to India's request for withdrawal of duties imposed on certain steel and aluminium products.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Exports #Generalised System of Preferences #Piyush Goyal #United States

