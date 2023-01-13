 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's ethanol capacity to jump 25% to 1,250 crore litres by year-end: Govt official

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

A single-window clearance has been put in place wherein ethanol projects seeking interest subvention and environment clearances are given faster clearance.

The government on Friday said the overall ethanol production capacity in India is expected to go up by 25 per cent to 1,250 crore litres by the end of this year, as proactive steps have been taken for faster clearance of projects.
"As on today, more than Rs 20,000 crore worth loans have been sanctioned by the banks for ethanol projects, Out of which Rs 10,000 crore has already been disbursed under the interest subvention scheme," said Sangeet Singla, Director of Sugar and Vegetable Oils under the aegis of the Union Food Ministry.

Around 225 projects have been benefited so far, he said, speaking at a conference on "Fuels for future' organised by industry body Assocham here.

India has doubled ethanol blending with petrol to 10 per cent in the last two years. Ethanol blending will reach 12 per cent this year and meet the target of 25 per cent by 2025, he added.

Expressing confidence that many distilleries are coming up in the country, Singla said, "We are having more than 1,000 crore litre capacity this year. By the end of 2023, we will have 1,250 crore litre plus. This is the pace at which we are building our capacity in the country."

Out of 1,000 crore litre capacity that India has today, sugar and grains-based ethanol is in the ratio of 70:30, he said, adding that these capacities are not only meeting the requirement of fuels but also all other industry uses including portable alcohol.