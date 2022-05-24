India’s engineering goods exports to China, CIS nations fell in April 2022

Representational image.

India’s engineering goods exports to China and CIS countries fell in April 2022 while shipments to North America surged by registering the highest growth, even as India reported nearly 22% growth in overall engineering exports at $9.73 billion, announced the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India.

Engineering goods exports to the CIS region including Russia and Ukraine, among others fell maximum year-on-year to $25.1 million in April 2022 from $90 million a year ago. Export of engineering goods to China fell 47.5% to $216.8 million in April 2022 compared to $413.2 million in the same month a year ago.

Export of engineering goods to North America surged 52.9% to $2.26 billion in April 2022 compared to $1.48 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Engineering exports to the European Union surged to $2 billion, up from $1.42 billion in April last year.

The United States of America (USA) recorded a 59% jump in imports of engineering goods from India in April 2022 with the value of total shipments aggregating to $1.87 billion as against $1.17 billion in the same month a year ago.

In April 2022, India’s overall engineering exports recorded 21.97% growth over the same month a year ago by reporting $9.73 billion of shipment, up from $7.97 billion in April 2021.

India has set a target of $127 billion of engineering exports for 2022-23, translating into $10.58 billion a month on a pro-rata basis. As against this, actual exports during April 2022 stood at $9.73 billion.

“Following the remarkable performance in FY 2021-22, India’s merchandise, as well as engineering exports, recorded impressive numbers in the first month of the new FY 2022-23,” said EEPC India Chairman Mahesh Desai.

India’s merchandise exports during April 2022 grew by 30.7% to reach $40.19 billion.

Despite impressive achievement in overall merchandise exports and engineering exports during April 2022, Desai pointed out some concerns. “Post Covid-19 pandemic global economic recovery has been mired by several issues such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, resurgence of Covid and complete shutdown of key commercial Chinese cities like Shanghai and steeply rising oil and commodity prices.”

In April this year, 20 out of 25 key nations importing engineering goods from India recorded positive growth. The countries that recorded high double-digit growth include the US, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Spain, and Canada.

The top 25 countries contribute almost 75% of total engineering exports.

As many as 31 out of 34 engineering product panels witnessed positive growth in exports during April 2022. Negative year-on-year growth during the month under review was seen in copper and its products, project goods, and ships, boats, and floating structures.

Among the various engineering item groups recording positive growth, exports of iron and steel and its products surged 31% year-on-year in April 2022 at $2.64 billion, up from $2.02 billion a year ago.

Exports of non-ferrous metals and products saw a surge of 50% at $1.4 billion in April 2022, up from $933 million in April 2021. Exports of industrial machinery grew 18.7% year-on-year in April 2022 to $1.5 billion.

Further, the trend in exports of auto and auto parts remained positive with total shipments valued at $1.77 billion in April 2022 as compared to $1.48 billion in the same month of the previous year.

EEPC India chairman Mahesh Desai viewed that India’s new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries could further boost engineering goods exports from the country.





