India’s energy hunger can widen the trade deficit

Value growth of imports in key items such as petroleum crude rather than their volume growth pushed up India’s monthly trade deficit to a record high of $26.5 billion in June 2022. Thus, soaring energy prices were among the primary contributors to the widening of the trade deficit, which at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year stood above $70 billion.

Provisional trade data published by the commerce ministry shows that crude oil and coal together accounted for 41 percent of the import bill in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up sharply from 29 percent in the corresponding period of 2021-22. International prices of both crude oil and coal have been climbing since the first wave of the Covid19 pandemic abated. The war in Ukraine, which led to sanctions on Russia by the Western nations, fuelled a further rise in global energy prices.

About 86 percent of petroleum products consumed domestically is refined imported crude oil. That ratio has stayed unchanged for years.

The volume of coal imports is less than a third of the total domestic production but India is the second biggest importer globally. The imports to domestic production ratio for coal has declined since the onset of the pandemic.

India imported about 41 million metric tonnes of crude in the first two months of the current financial year. The volume of crude oil imported in June has not been officially published. It might be higher than the average of 20 million metric tonnes of April-May as private refiners stepped up purchases of Russian Ural crude that was selling at a steep discount of $25-30 per barrel to the Brent and Dubai rates.

Petroleum import data published by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) show that the volume of India’s imports of crude oil rose 15.8 percent in April-May, from a year ago. In contrast, the value of imports soared 91.7 percent.

Besides crude, India imports some refined petroleum products. The value of these imports jumped 73 percent against a 20 percent increase in volume. Some of the rise in the petroleum crude and products imports were offset by a rise in exports of products – exports were 40 percent of imports in value in the first quarter of 2022-23.

However, economists and industry analysts are expecting a decline in exports in the months ahead due to a decision of the government to impose restrictions and export taxes on petroleum products.

Coal ministry data show that import of the fossil fuel last peaked in 2019-20 when 248.54 million tonnes were brought in from overseas. That declined to 215.25 million tonnes and 208.93 million tonnes in the subsequent years, even though the country faced some shortages after a stretched nationwide lockdown. However, the value of imports climbed to $31.72 billion in 2021-22, up 94 percent from $16.27 billion in the pandemic year, even as volumes contracted three percent.

India is looking to reduce its dependence on imported coal by ramping up domestic production, according to a coal ministry projection till 2029-30. Imports are to be reduced to 186 million tonnes in this fiscal year and to 170 million tonnes in 2029-30, while domestic production is to be increased to 1,511 million tonnes by that year.

Significantly, India's import bill for petroleum crude and products and coal in the first quarter of the current fiscal was almost equal to the spending on these items in the first half of 2021-22.

Rise in energy prices

The Indian basket of crude oil has risen significantly over the past year. The Indian basket climbed from an average of $102 in April to $116 in June of the current year against $63 to $72 in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

It stayed below $100 a barrel till the Russian invasion of Ukraine, averaging $94.07 in February and climbing to $112.87 in March. It is about $112 currently. The Indian basket is based on a predetermined ratio of sour grade based on an average of Dubai and Oman prices and sweet grade based on Brent Dated. The costs would be lower after accounting for the Ural crude.

Coal prices have been trending up since late 2020, particularly after China banned imports of Australian goods even as its power demand came roaring back after lockdowns were lifted. The benchmark Newcastle thermal coal prices that had fallen below $50 per tonne by late April 2020, to levels last seen in 2016, began their ascent by the end of November that year and crossed $100 per tonne by the end of May 2021 and $250 by early October.

Power plants use thermal coal to generate electricity. Prices cooled, falling to about $150 for a brief period in November, only to bounce back and rise higher as Russia invaded Ukraine. The futures climbed above $400 a tonne and it is currently just a shade below that mark, making imports very expensive for India.

India has traditionally imported coal from Australia, Indonesia and South Africa. Other than geo-political tensions and rising demand, unfavourable weather, neglected infrastructure and shortage of labour in these producing nations have also contributed to keeping coal prices elevated. For instance, Australia and Indonesia have faced flooding due to excessive rain, which has lowered production. South Africa is unable to increase output as its rail infrastructure is unable to ferry increased output.

News reports suggest that Russia is now emerging as a supplier of coal for China and India after European countries and Japan have banned Russian coal. A major Indian private sector cement manufacturer is said to have bought one consignment for which the payment is being settled in yuan.

Impact on the rupee

The widening trade deficit, which will also lead to a large current account deficit, together with the capital outflows can further weaken the already depreciating rupee. Some economists fear that the rupee may slip to 82 to a US dollar later this year from the current levels of a little more than 79.

Despite the outflows of foreign investments amid the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks and the sale of dollars by the Reserve Bank of India to defend the rupee, foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to fund the rising deficit in the near term. India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $593 billion as of June 24, of which $529 billion was in form of foreign currency assets. That’s sufficient to cover nine months of imports.

Yet, risks remain given the darkening of the global economic environment. The US faces a risk of going into a recession. Global growth is slowing once again due to monetary policy measures to tamp down inflation. A recession in major economies such as the US and Europe that are India’s largest trading partners spell trouble for exports and trade deficits. India’s hope lies in the softening of commodity prices as recession worries rise.