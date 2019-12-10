India's electricity demand falls for fourth straight month: Government data

India's power demand fell 4.3% in November from a year ago, representing the fourth straight month of decline, government data showed.

Electricity demand fell to 98.84 billion units in November 2019, from 94.60 billion units during the same period last year, data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India's power demand fell 13.2% in October from a year ago, posting its steepest monthly decline in more than 12 years, reflecting a deepening growth slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.