India's electricity consumption grows over 9% to 117.84 billion units in February

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

The power ministry is also expediting coal linkages under its SHAKTI policy, which provides coal linkages to power plants that lack fuel supply agreements through coal auctions.

India's power consumption logged a year-on-year growth of over nine per cent to 117.84 billion units in February this year, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in February.

Experts had earlier said that power consumption and demand would register a substantial increase in March due to further improvement in economic activities as well as rise in temperature.

In February 2022, power consumption stood at 108.03 billion units (BU), higher than the 103.25 BU in the same month of 2021, the data showed.