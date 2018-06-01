App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's economy will sustain growth of 7.5 to 8%: PM Modi

"The foundations of the global order appear shaken. And, the future looks less certain. For all our progress, we live on the edge of uncertainty, of unsettled questions and unresolved disputes; contests and claims; and clashing visions and competing models," Modi added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's economy will sustain a growth of 7.5 to 8 percent per year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today.

The Indian government has kept its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal unchanged at 7.5 percent, buoyed by turnaround in manufacturing and pick up in investment.

"We will sustain a growth of 7.5 to 8 percent per year," Modi said while delivering a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue here.

As India's economy grows, its global and regional integration will increase, he said."A nation of over 800 million youth knows that their future will be secured not just by the scale of India's economy, but also by the depth of global engagement."More than anywhere else, our ties will deepen and our presence will grow in the region. But, the future we seek to build needs a stable bedrock of peace. And, this is far from certain," the Prime Minister said.

related news

There are shifts in global power, change in the character of global economy and daily disruption in technology, he said."The foundations of the global order appear shaken. And, the future looks less certain. For all our progress, we live on the edge of uncertainty, of unsettled questions and unresolved disputes; contests and claims; and clashing visions and competing models," Modi added.

India's GDP grew at the fastest pace in seven quarters at 7.7 percent in January-March, retaining the fastest growing major economy tag on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its national accounts data released yesterday in New Delhi.

India's economic expansion at 7.7 percent was significantly higher than China's 6.8 percent in the January-March period, it said.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Narendra Modi

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.