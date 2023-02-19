 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24: Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Feb 19, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

According to Kumar, there are several downside risks, especially in the context of an uncertain global situation.

Rajiv Kumar (Image Source: PIB)

India is likely to clock 6 percent growth rate next fiscal and the country can persevere with a high growth rate because of several reforms undertaken during the last eight years by the Narendra Modi government, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday. Kumar further said major risks going forward will emerge from a synchronized downturn in the North American and European economies.

"India has a good opportunity to persevere with a high growth rate because of the reforms undertaken during the last eight years. We will manage to grow at 6 per cent in 2023-24," he told PTI in an interview.

"These will have to be tackled through careful policy measures designed to support our export efforts and at the same time improve the flow of private investment both from domestic sources as well as from foreign sources," he said.