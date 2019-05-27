App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's economy big worry for Modi, needs stimulus: FICCI

Modi - who won a thumping majority in the general election despite the agricultural sector's economic woes, a shortage of jobs and the stuttering economy - takes oath of office on May 30 and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's slowing economic growth is of serious concern and the country needs to urgently cut tax and interest rates to revive the economy, a top industrial body said on May 27 ahead of the inauguration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.

The economy grew 6.6% in the three months to December - the slowest pace in five quarters - and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said the bigger worry was that domestic consumption was not growing fast enough to offset a weakening global economic environment.

"The recent signs of slowdown in the economy stem not only from slow growth in investments and subdued exports but also from weakening growth in consumption demand," FICCI said in a statement suggesting various measures the government could adopt in the next budget expected in a month.

"This is a matter of serious concern and if not addressed urgently, the repercussions would be long term."

related news

Modi - who won a thumping majority in the general election despite the agricultural sector's economic woes, a shortage of jobs and the stuttering economy - takes oath of office on May 30 and will need a finance minister who can help navigate through the challenges facing the economy.

Some of the issues are slowing industrial output and manufacturing growth, slumping car and two-wheeler sales, and a drop in airline passenger traffic.

FICCI said the new government should cut corporate and individual taxes, expand a programme of handing 6,000 rupees ($86) a year to poor farmers to boost consumption demand and consider tax concessions for export-oriented manufacturers.

The Confederation of Indian Industry, another industry body, said it was crucial to reduce the income tax burden and expand the scope of investment allowance to all sectors, while higher incentives should be given to exporters.

The FICCI also called for an interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as real interest rates have remained high for a long time with commercial banks reluctant to pass on the benefits of recent cuts.

When Modi took power for the first time in 2014, global oil prices slumped. But as he gets set for a second term, rising oil prices could push the current account deficit higher.

The body also said the trade war between the United States and China could further slow down global trade and hurt India's already sluggish exports.

"Amidst rising uncertainties and economic challenges on both the domestic and global front, there is an urgent need to re-energise the engines of growth and pump prime the economy," FICCI said.

"The upcoming budget...is an opportunity for the government to boost consumption and investments through appropriate fiscal stimulus and policies."

Government bureaucrats have started consultations with industry bodies, such as the FICCI, before the budget.

 
First Published on May 27, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FICCI #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

May 23, Day of Election Results, Should Be Celebrated As 'Modi Diwas', ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.