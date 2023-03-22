 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s disinvestment of two PSBs challenging in FY24: Fitch Ratings

Meghna Mittal
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Public sector enterprises may look appealing to investors, but not many are willing to take a bite of those in the divestment list.

With the disinvestment in FY24 expected to be quite modest, it will be challenging for the government to push for privatisation of two public sector banks in an election year, Fitch Ratings said.

In the FY22 budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public lenders. According to reports, NITI Aayog had shortlisted the two PSBs for privatisation but the process since then has not moved further. Sitharaman had also announced that a general insurance company would also be privatised.

“In the coming fiscal, we expect disinvestment to remain quite, quite modest. Whether the government can sort of move forward on the privatisation of two public sector banks, will be a challenge, especially in an election year,” Jeremy Zook, Director, Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

General elections are expected to be held in India by May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.