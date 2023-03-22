India’s disinvestment of two PSBs challenging in FY24: Fitch Ratings

With the disinvestment in FY24 expected to be quite modest, it will be challenging for the government to push for privatisation of two public sector banks in an election year, Fitch Ratings said.

In the FY22 budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public lenders. According to reports, NITI Aayog had shortlisted the two PSBs for privatisation but the process since then has not moved further. Sitharaman had also announced that a general insurance company would also be privatised.

“In the coming fiscal, we expect disinvestment to remain quite, quite modest. Whether the government can sort of move forward on the privatisation of two public sector banks, will be a challenge, especially in an election year,” Jeremy Zook, Director, Asia Sovereign Ratings at Fitch, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

General elections are expected to be held in India by May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

"The government seems to have ratcheted down its expectations around disinvestment over the past couple of years. FY23 has been a bit of a difficult time when it comes to disinvestment, given the global uncertainty and a lot of market volatility. So from that perspective, maybe it hasn't been an ideal time to pursue some of these disinvestments," Zook said. In FY23, the government had budgeted Rs 65,000 crore as the divestment target but revised it to Rs 50,000 crore. For FY24, the Union budget has set a disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore.

Buy InterGlobe Aviation; target of Rs 2600: Emkay Global Financial As far as privatisation of railways is concerned, the government seems to be pushing forward on a pipeline of asset monetisation, selling off some of these infrastructure assets to help manage some of the fiscal pressures that could arise from the higher capex spend. But a lot of details are needed on how the asset monetisation pipeline will play out in actuality, he said.

Indian Railways will need to raise around Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 crore from asset monetisation in 2023-24 to raise additional funds for capital expenditure, a Ministry of Railways official had said earlier.

Meghna Mittal