India's December jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%, says think-tank

India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December 2021, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on January 3.

The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 percent in December from 7.0 percent in November, its highest since 8.3 percent in August, Reuters reported.

Economic activity and consumer sentiment have been hit in the South Asian nation after a rise in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and social distancing restrictions in many states.

Urban unemployment rate rose to 9.3 percent in December from 8.2 percent in the previous month while the rural unemployment rate was up 7.3 percent from 6.4 percent, the data showed.

Many economists worry that the Omicron variant could reverse the economic recovery seen in the previous quarter.

Mumbai-based CMIE data on unemployment is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government doesn't release monthly figures.