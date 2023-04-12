 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s debt continues to mount, yet remains lowest among major economies: Motilal Oswal

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Compared to major economies like the US, UK, Eurozone, etc., India clocked the least peak debt whereas it continued to be much higher than emerging and developing economies, as observed by Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services made a very interesting comparison where it found that although India’s non-financial sector (NFS) debt is still high if compared with other emerging countries, it is much lower than some major economies like the US, the UK, Japan, Eurozone (EZ), and China.

The report confirmed that the debt-to-GDP of major nations, except China, has peaked. In the US, UK, and EZ, the NFS debt was between 292 percent and 307 percent at their peak during the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. In Japan, it was 430 percent of the GDP. China’s debt, on the other hand, surged to 271.2 percent in 3QCY20 before cooling down and then spiking again in CY22 to reach an all-time peak of 273.2 percent.

India in contrast saw a 181 percent debt-to-GDP in 1QCY21 at the peak, which has since eased to 161.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, making it the least leveraged nation among the bigger ones.