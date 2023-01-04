 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s current account deficit, now at a decadal high of 3%, may reduce this year

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

The current account gap should narrow to about 2 percent of GDP in 2023 from an estimated 3 percent in 2022

India’s current account deficit seems to have widened to 3 percent of gross domestic product last year, the biggest external shortfall since 2012 when the country was on the brink of a balance of payments crisis. It may, however, narrow down a bit in 2023 as commodity prices ease and domestic demand comes off the boil, according to Capital Economics.

“While this still leaves the rupee vulnerable, we think the bulk of the depreciation against the US dollar has now passed and the currency will end 2023 stronger than its current level,” Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist, said in a note to investors.

India’s current account deficit has ballooned over the last year amid the surge in commodity prices following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. There are concerns that the gap may remain wide given that exports are slowing amid recession in the West.

Official data released last week showed India’s current account deficit widened to $36.4 billion or 4.4 of GDP in the third quarter of 2022 from $18.2 billion or 2.2 percent of GDP in the second quarter.

The deterioration in the current account deficit was driven by a widening in the goods trade deficit due to a fall in exports, the economist said.

The rise in the current transfers surplus as a result of increased inward remittances from the Gulf, helped by higher oil prices, only partially offset the larger goods trade deficit, he added.