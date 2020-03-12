App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's current account deficit narrows to $1.4 bln in December quarter

The CAD is a critical indicator of the macroeconomic health and represents the gap between the overall foreign exchange expended and received in the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's current account deficit narrowed sharply to $1.4 billion or 0.2 percent of GDP in the December quarter, the Reserve Bank said on March 12.

The deficit was at 2.7 percent of the GDP in the year-ago period and 0.9 percent in the preceding quarter.

The sharp contraction was primarily due to a lower trade deficit at $34.6 billion, and a rise in net services receipts, the central bank said.

The data also comes on a day when the rupee depreciated to a 17-month low of 74.24 against the US dollar. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the CAD has narrowed to 1 percent of the GDP.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Business #Current account deficit #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India

