India's crude steel output up 3.7% in August

India's crude steel output increased 3.7 per cent to 8.8 million tonne (MT) in August 2018, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel). The country had produced 8.5 MT during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

"Global crude steel production was at 151.7 MT in August 2018, a rise of 2.6 per cent compared to August 2017, it added.

China's steel production for August stood at 80.3 MT, an increase of 2.7 per cent as compared to 78.2 in the same month of 2017.

Japan's output grew marginally by 0.9 per cent to 8.8 MT in the month.

The US produced 7.5 MT of crude steel in August 2018, an increase of 5.1 per cent in comparison to same month of the 2017.

Spain and Italy produced 1.2 MT of crude steel in August. France's crude steel production was 0.9 MT in the reported month.

While Turkey's output fell 5.7 per cent to 3 MT, South Korea's crude steel output remained unchanged at 6.1 MT in August 2018.

World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its members represent about 85 per cent of the world's steel production.

They include over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.