App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output grows 4% to 9 MT in June: Worldsteel

The country had produced 8.976 MT of crude steel in June 2018, the global steel body said in its report. Global steel production increased by 4.6 per cent to 158.978 MT in June 2019 compared to 152.002 MT in June 2018, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel output rose by 4 per cent to 9.336 million tonne (MT) in June 2019 compared to the year-ago month, according to the World Steel Association.

The country had produced 8.976 MT of crude steel in June 2018, the global steel body said in its report. Global steel production increased by 4.6 per cent to 158.978 MT in June 2019 compared to 152.002 MT in June 2018, it said.

China's crude steel production for June 2019 was at 87.533 MT, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 79.585 MT in June 2018. Japan produced 8.789 MT of crude steel in June 2019 compared to 8.750 MT in June 2018. South Korea's crude steel production was 5.958 MT in June 2019 as against 6.116 MT in June 2018. The US produced 7.3 MT of crude steel in June 2019, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to June 2018.

Close

In the EU, Germany's production was at 3.4 MT, Italy's at 2.1 MT, France's at 1.3 MT while Spain produced 1.2 MT in June this year. In June, while Brazil and Turkey produced 2.8 MT and 2.7 MT, respectively, the crude steel production in Ukraine was at 1.7 MT the said month.

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. As many as 64 major steel producing countries report data to the body which represents around 85 per cent of global steel production.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.