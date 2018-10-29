App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output grows 2% to 8.5 MT in September: Worldsteel

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's crude steel production rose 2.1 percent to reach 8.520 million tonnes (MT) in September 2018, global steel body worldsteel said in a report. The country had produced 8.345 MT steel during the same month last year, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said.

According to the report, India's steel output during January-September 2018 was 6.1 percent higher at 79.660 MT, as against 75.048 MT during the corresponding period of 2017.

Japan has reported a 2.4 percent contraction in output at 8.418 MT in September 2018, compared to 8.626 MT during the same month last year.

In the first nine months of 2018, Japan's steel output reported a marginal growth of 0.4 percent to 78.615 MT from 78.266 MT in the year-ago period.

China maintained its position as the world leader in crude steel production during the last month and in the January-September period of 2018.

In September, China produced 80.845 MT of crude steel as against 75.199 MT, a rise of 7.5 percent.

It produced 699.424 MT steel in January-September 2018, up 6.1 percent, from 659.425 MT it had produced in the year-ago period.

The US produced 7.3 MT of crude steel in September 2018, an increase of 9 percent compared to the same month last year.

In the EU, the worldsteel said, France produced 1.3 MT of crude steel in September 2018, Italy 2.2 MT, Spain 1.3 MT.

Turkey's crude steel production for September 2018 was 2.8 MT, a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to September 2017.

"The EU produced 128.0 MT of crude steel in the first nine months of 2018, up by 1.3 percent compared to the same period in 2017," it said.

The global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 151.7 million tonnes MT in September 2018, registering a 4.4 increase.

The worldsteel is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 11:32 am

tags #crude steel #Economy #steel #Worldsteel

